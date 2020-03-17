Penta (PNT) Trading Down 40.3% Over Last Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Penta token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and LBank. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $959,594.29 and approximately $19,618.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 404.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

