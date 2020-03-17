Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 111,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,447. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.