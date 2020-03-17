People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 7,403,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.