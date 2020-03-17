PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $11.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. 1,297,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

