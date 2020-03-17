PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of PEP traded up $14.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.72. 14,241,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,664. The company has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.44. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

