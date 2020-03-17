Phantasma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,380.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $700,254.76 and approximately $175,380.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033156 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00108500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.83 or 1.00034921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00085336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000799 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.