Phore (PHR) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Phore has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $19,792.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006231 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,416,513 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.