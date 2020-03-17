Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Photon has a market cap of $56,131.46 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Photon has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.02177924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.42 or 0.03437267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00642029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00678093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00086030 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00026004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00475407 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018539 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,119,608,405 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

