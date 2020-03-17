Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Phreesia worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,955,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,827,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829.

Phreesia stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

