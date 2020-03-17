PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $934,132.57 and $35,953.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 379.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens.

PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

