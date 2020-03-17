Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 33,675 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

UBER stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $413,077,056.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651,491 shares of company stock valued at $178,498,245.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

