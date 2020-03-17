Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.89% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,322.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,148 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -157.57 and a beta of 2.12.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

