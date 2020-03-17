Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:UA opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.