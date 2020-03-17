Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 169.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

NYSE JWN opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

