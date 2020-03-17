Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after buying an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.41.

Shares of W stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,109. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

