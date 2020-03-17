Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at about $33,555,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Encana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Encana by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,920,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,700 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Encana by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,895,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,143,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECA shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

