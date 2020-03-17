Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.02 Million in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Coherus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

CHRS opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

