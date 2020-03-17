Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,161 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $188,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,866.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of NKTR opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.