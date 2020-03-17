Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,382 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

