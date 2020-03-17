Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

