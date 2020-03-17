Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

