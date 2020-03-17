Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $40,730.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008115 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,806,329,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

