Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 38.6% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $2,648.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 379.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

