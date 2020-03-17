Pinkcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $395,894.91 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $395,894.91 and $177.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,551,216 coins and its circulating supply is 416,290,780 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

