Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

ARVN stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 531,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,048. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

