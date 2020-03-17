Pivot Token (PVT) Price Down 45% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $994,376.81 and approximately $122,752.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 45% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.02227351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00193060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

