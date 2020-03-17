PIXEL Hits One Day Volume of $181,962.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $403,953.48 and approximately $181,962.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.03430685 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00776935 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

