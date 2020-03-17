Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Position Increased by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 2.7% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 1.92% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $257,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,230,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $5,358,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 236,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $583,980. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 559,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,751. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

