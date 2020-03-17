PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $5.35 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00102210 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $660,974.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000071 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009679 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,143,939 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

