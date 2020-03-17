PlatinumBAR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $2,723.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

