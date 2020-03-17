PlayChip Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $22.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.04074415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039184 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

