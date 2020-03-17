PLNcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $1,803.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLNcoin

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

