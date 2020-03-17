PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $89.26 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.73.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

