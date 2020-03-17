POA (POA) Trading 35.9% Lower This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, POA has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. POA has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $904,933.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

