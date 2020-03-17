Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. Polarityte reported sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.78 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $42.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polarityte.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

In other Polarityte news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $234,168 over the last ninety days. 8.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polarityte by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.18.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

