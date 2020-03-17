Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0162

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Polymath has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $2.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LATOKEN, Koinex and Ethfinex.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,275,816 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Binance, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

