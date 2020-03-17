PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Director Richard H. Fearon Purchases 9,000 Shares

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

POL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 2,810,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,884. PolyOne Co. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC grew its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PolyOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

