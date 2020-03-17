Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

PLP opened at GBX 494.80 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.15. Polypipe Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock has a market cap of $950.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.03.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

