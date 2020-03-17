PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,486.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.30 million and $48,486.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.02227351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00193060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

