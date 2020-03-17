PopularCoin Market Cap Hits $32,577.46 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,577.46 and approximately $115.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00639070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00108130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010171 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,001,077,192 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

