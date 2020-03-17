PostCoin (POST) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,872.22 and $22.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, PostCoin has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006155 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.