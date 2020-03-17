Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,600 shares during the period. Pra Group makes up approximately 7.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.57% of Pra Group worth $108,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 693,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,806. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

