PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Cut to $89.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $127.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRAH. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $5,010,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 683,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 378,871 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,336,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

