PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 191.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

PREKF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

