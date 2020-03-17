Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 135.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Premier by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

PINC stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.