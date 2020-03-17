Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to $13.75 by Analysts at B. Riley

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of PVG opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of -0.01. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 218,021 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

