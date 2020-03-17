Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of PVG opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.63. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$18.30.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

