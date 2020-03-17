Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0111

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Primas token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx and LBank. Over the last week, Primas has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $585,860.13 and approximately $431,494.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 400.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

