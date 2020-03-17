Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $712,452.22 and $3,894.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,076,504 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

