Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

PFG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 2,696,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

